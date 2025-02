[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Cup quarterfinals for the HSBC Vancouver 7s have been confirmed with Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s set to play Great Britain at 1.35pm this afternoon in the third quarterfinal.

The action will kick off at 12:51 pm with New Zealand to face Spain in the first quarterfinal.

Following that, Argentina will take on France at 1:13 pm.

Article continues after advertisement

The final quarterfinal of the day will see South Africa clash with Australia at 1:57 pm.