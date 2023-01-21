Fiji, Fijiana through to quarter-finals

[Source: FRU]
Fiji 7s Men’s team will face Argentina in the quarter-final tomorrow.
The Ben Gollings coached side finished on top of pool A with 9 points, winning all of its pool matches.
Fiji will battle Argentina at 10.20am.
In another quarter-final, South Africa faces France at 9.58am.
Fijiana will face USA in their quarter-final match tomorrow at 8.52am.
This after recording two wins and a loss.
Fiji defeated Great Britain 19-14 and fell to hosts New Zealand 27-0 and thrashed Papua New Guinea 50-0.
