Fiji to build on quarter-final win: Gollings

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will face South Africa in the semi-final of the Sydney 7s at 5.28pm today.

This is after the Waisea Nacuqu-captained side defeated Great Britain 26-14 in the quarterfinal last night.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Josua Vakurunabili, Nacuqu and Manueli Maisamoa scored Fiji’s four tries.

Article continues after advertisement

The leg drive and dive from Manueli Maisamoa 😮‍💨 🇫🇯 His score sealed a big quarter-final win for @fijirugby over GB @DHLRugby | #ImpactMoment | #Sydney7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/CdJBTMbE0y — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) January 28, 2023

Coach Ben Gollings says they need to build on that quarter-final win.



[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

He adds South Africa had a great outing in their victory over Ireland in the quarters.

In other quarter-finals, New Zealand beat Samoa 12-0, South Africa defeated Ireland 26-12 and France silenced the home crowd with a penalty after fulltime for a 17-14 win against Australia.

The first semi-final between New Zealand and France will kick off at 5:06pm.

The Cup final is scheduled for 9:26pm.



[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Meanwhile, our Fijiana takes on Japan in the 5th place semi-final at 12:54pm today.



[Source: World Rugby Sevens]