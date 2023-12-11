Fiji tied with Blitzbokke on series table

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways 7s men’s 7s side is currently tied with South Africa in second place on the HSBC World Sevens Series points table.

At the conclusion of the Cape Town 7s over the weekend, Fiji and the Blitzbokke have amassed 30 points each.

Argentina currently leads the pack with 38 points.

New Zealand sit in fourth spot with 28 points, followed by Ireland (26), Australia, (26), Samoa (11), France (10), Canada (9), USA (8), Great Britain (7) and Spain (5).

The next leg of the series will be held in Perth, Australia on January 26th-28th.