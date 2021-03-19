Fiji Shadow to face Tabadamu in Marist 7s final

A Kitione Taliga conversion on the stroke of full-time saved the Fiji Shadow side in their Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s semifinal clash against Raiwasa Taveuni.

The national side was trailing 12-7 with seconds remaining when Jerry Tuwai stepped his way past a Taveuni defender before diving over the try-line.

However, the scores were locked at 12-all and many fans wished the match could go into extra time but Olympic gold medalist Taliga who came off the bench calmly slotted the conversion for the 14-12 win.

Article continues after advertisement

Taveuni never gave the shadow national side a chance to play their natural game.

Last night Fiji Shadow beat Raiwasa Taveuni 7-5.

Meanwhile, Fiji will face defending champions Tabadamu in the final at 6:30 pm.

Tabadamu defeated Police Blue 10-7 in the second semi-final.