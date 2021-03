Fiji Shadow off to a strong start

The Fiji Shadow team thrashed Moala Vonokula 41-nil in its first opening match of the 45th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

Josua Vakurinabili opened Fiji’s account giving them a 5-nil.

Napolioni Taliga then added another, converting his own try as Fiji led 12-nil.

Fiji didn’t stop as Jiuta Wainiqolo scored a brace of tries to further their lead 22-nil.

Kitione Ratave, Josefa Talacolo and Asaeli Tuivoka added three more to give them the win.