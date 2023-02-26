Fiji overcomes Kenya with late Teba try

Iowane Teba (left), Tevita Daugunu. [Source: World Rugby]

A try to Iowane Teba in the dying seconds secured Fiji’s second win in the Los Angeles 7s.

Fiji overcame a physical Kenya side 19-5.

Kenya struck first with Alvin Otieno sneaking through after a quick tap five meters out from Fiji’s tryline.

Fiji responded from the restart following some nice passage of play.

Iowane Teba dragged the defenders on the left side before releasing for Waisea Nacuqu who changed the direction of play, creating space to send Ponipate Loganimasi through for his first try.

Fiji led 7-5 at the break.

Kenya continued to flex their muscle in the second half with solid defence and were tenacious in the breakdown.

Otieno proved to be a handful for the national side, using his size to frustrate the Fijian defence.

But Fiji stuck to their style of play with offloads and Rokoua Rasaku showed plenty of strength to fend off a few Kenyan defenders and score a crucial try.

Fiji led 14-5 with less than two minutes to play.

A mistake by Kenya at the line-out gave Fiji the opportunity to pounce and Teba was the man for the job with a flying finish at the far corner.

Fiji are FLYING 🇫🇯 Iowane Teba is here to entertain with this unbelievable try! #HSBC7s | #LA7s | @fijirugby pic.twitter.com/bUWl7X8wVI — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) February 26, 2023

Fiji faces Australia next at 4.34pm.