Fiji miss out cup final after loss to France

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s side suffered a heartbreaking 24-17 loss to France in the final seconds of their Cup semifinal match at the Hong Kong 7s.

The Fijians played gallantly, but their luck seemed to run out.

Joseva Taladolo found space in the French defensive line and sprinted away to score Fiji’s first try.

However, this only intensified France’s attack, and they scored two tries to take a 10-7 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Fiji responded with individual brilliance from Iowane Teba, putting them ahead by two points.

However, France’s teamwork paid off just a minute later, as they sprinted over the try line to regain the lead, 17-12.

Teba created another excellent opportunity for Fiji, evading the French defense, but unfortunately pulled a muscle while sprinting.

He passed the ball to Rauto Vakadranu, who scored to equalize for Fiji at 17-17.

In the final second, France scored a last second try, taking the win from Fiji.

