Fiji aims for series dominance

Joji Nasova in action [Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

As the Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s side gears up for the Perth 7s, Coach Osea Kolinisau is focusing on refining the finer details of their game.

With a strong emphasis on defensive shape and decision-making under pressure, Kolinisau wants his players to stay sharp in every phase of play.

He believes that off-the-ball effort and staying switched on at all times will be the keys to success.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to make sure the boys are working hard off the ball, especially in attack and defence. When the ball comes away from you, you can’t afford to freeze and watch the game. You need to reload, react, and be ready to go again.”



Coach Osea Kolinisau

The tournament is crucial for the national side, as they currently lead the World Sevens Series standings.

A strong performance in Perth will allow them to maintain their dominance and build momentum toward the remainder of the season.

Kolinisau is keen to test the team’s resilience, particularly in one-on-one tackling situations, and ensure they’re prepared for the physical and mental demands of high-pressure matches.

He also emphasizes the importance of composure in pool games, where each result contributes to the bigger picture.

The Perth 7s will kick off this Friday with Fiji facing Uruguay, Kenya and New Zealand in the pool stages.