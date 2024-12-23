Fiji 7s trading feasts for fitness

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s extended squad are enjoying a festive breather with loved ones.

But even during this merry season, they know when to trade feasts for fitness.

Fiji 7s star Joji Nasova is eager to spend quality time with his family but knows he’ll need to stay disciplined, especially around the festive feasts.

“Its going to be a good break to spend time at home with my wife and kids, our parents but that doesn’t mean we should completely slack off and we need to continue to work on our fitness.”

The side have gone on a two week break for christmas and new years.

The focus upon return is the Coral Coast 7s before they work towards the Perth 7s.