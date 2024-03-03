Fiji 7s thumps Canada

Joseva Talacolo [Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s side recorded its second win at the LA 7s in USA.

Fiji defeated Canada 40-0 which also puts them in firm position for a quarterfinal spot.

Filipe Sauturaga scored a double in the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Other tries were scored by Joseva Talacolo, Pilipo Bukayaro, Terio Tamani, and Sevuloni Mocenacagi.

The national side will play France at 10.22am today in its last group match.

Fiji earlier defeated Great Britain 15-12 in their first game.