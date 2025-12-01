Fiji 7s set for key showdowns in Cape Town

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s and Fijiana 7s sides have wrapped up their pool matches in Cape Town, producing mixed results as the tournament enters its final day.

The men bounced back from an opening loss to secure two crucial wins, while the Fijiana fell just short of a semifinal berth despite a dominant performance against Great Britain.

The Fiji Men’s 7s side began with a narrow 21–24 loss to South Africa before regrouping to beat Great Britain 21–17.

They then delivered their most commanding performance of the day, crushing New Zealand 35–5 to storm into the Cup semifinal. Fiji will now face Argentina at 10.44pm tonight for a place in the final.

The Fijiana 7s opened their campaign with a 7–15 loss to the USA but responded emphatically with a 40–0 demolition of Great Britain.

However, a 7–19 defeat to New Zealand ended their Cup semifinal hopes. They will now meet Canada at 8pm in the classification playoffs.

Both teams will be looking to finish strongly as Fiji continues its hunt for Cape Town silverware.

You can watch Fiji's games on day 2 live on FBC TV.

