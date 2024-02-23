Fiji 7s ready for three-day tournaments

Fiji Airways Men's 7s [Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side is well prepared to tackle the bruising three-day tournaments ahead of it, starting in Vancouver from tomorrow and Las Vegas next weekend.

Coach Ben Gollings says the players have undergone strenuous training sessions since the Perth 7s to acclimatize and pace their bodies to the demands of playing over three days against the best teams in the world.

“We were really focused on the heavy workload last week knowing that this week with the three-day tournament and we’ve got a mindset on two weeks that it is back-to-back three-day tournaments that we want to stay fresh and keep ourselves lively during the course of what’s left of this week for the tournament and the focus is on us and working together.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji 7s side takes on Spain in their first pool match at 11.20 am tomorrow then Canada at 4:24 pm before facing Argentina at 10:33 am on Sunday at the Vancouver 7s.

The Fijiana meet USA at 7:30 am and Australia at 12:46 pm tomorrow.

Their final group game is at 6:15 am on Sunday against Japan.

You can watch all the Fiji and Fijiana 7s pool games on FBC TV.