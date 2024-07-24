Tuwai, Dupont make 7s headlines

[Source: World Rugby]

Fiji’s two-time Olympic gold medal winner in rugby sevens, Jerry Tuwai, is not the only super name taking part in the Paris Olympics starting tomorrow morning.

France’s Antoine Dupont has been in the headlines ahead of the Games, displaying his versatility by moving between the fifteens and sevens on a few occasions in recent months.

The scrumhalf helped his club Toulouse win the European Champions Cup final in May and then drove France to victory in the season-ending Grand Final in sevens a week later.

Tuwai, who is back and trying to mastermind Fiji’s third gold medal in as many games, has paid tribute and given respect to the French superstar.

The Fijian skipper says Dupont is a very good player that influences people and makes other players around him tick.

Tuwai reiterates that the main goal for Team Fiji is to come and defend the Olympic gold.

He adds that it will be a great atmosphere and the pressure from the crowd will be on Fiji to deliver when they play against France.

World Rugby chief executive, Alan Gilpin says the inclusion of Dupont adds to the color of the sport at the Olympic Games.

“It should be possible to make sure in the big moments, the big global stage moments in Sevens and XVs, that the players can try and play in both and what Antoine Dupont’s doing is, you know, utterly incredible, as you know, I mean, to make that transition not just once in a season, but to be able to do it back and forth, to have been, you know, player of the match in a Champions Cup one weekend and then leading France to victory in Madrid in our Sevens grand finale next weekend was incredible and again I think it just inspires more players to want to do that.”

Fiji faces Uruguay at 3 am tomorrow, before taking on USA at 6.30 am.

The final pool game is against France on Friday at 1.30 am and quarterfinals get underway at 7am.

The semifinals start at 1.30am on Sunday, while the gold medal final is scheduled for 5.45am.