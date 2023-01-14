Favorites Seahawks and Australia A to meet in Cup final

Two of the women’s favorite will face off in the final later this evening in the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s.

Australia A and Elenoa Kinatuba’s Seahwaks will battle in the cup final of the women’s division.

The Seahawks ended Scandinavian-based Tabusoro Angels winning 17-0 in the first semi-final.

They will meet a physical Australian side which outclassed Navosa 26-0 in the second semi-final clash.

The women’s final is at 5.45pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD channel.