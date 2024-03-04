Dupont guides France to LA 7s title

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Antoine Dupont guided France to its first title in the World Sevens Series, after defeating Great Britain 21-0 in the final of the Los Angeles 7s.

The star playmaker was at the thick of things, in both attack and defense.

The Blues led 7-0 at halftime and extended their lead to 14-0 early in the second spell with another try.

France continued to heap more pressure on Great Britain and were rewarded with their third and final try, which was setup by Dupont to secure the win in emphatic fashion.