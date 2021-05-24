Home

Sevens

Dominion Brothers breeding future stars

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 9, 2022 4:45 pm

The young Dominion Brothers is building itself to be one of the best local sevens teams in the country.

It has been quite a revelation since its formation in 2017, winning a number of tournaments and producing some of the recent big names in the sevens arena.

Players like Olympic gold medalists and former national 7s reps, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Sireli Maqala came through the Dominion Brothers.

New Parramatta Eels inclusion, Solomone Naiduki also came through its system.

Now, four years later, the team continues to provide a platform for young players to chase their rugby dreams.

Team Manager, Epeli Matata says they will continue to provide a hub that will breed future rugby stars.

“It will be their first time playing against a senior team as they proceed to the next level of the game so it’s really an experience for them, advertising their skills and what they can do inside the field.”

Matata adds elevating their performance from one season to another is the team’s binding factor.

“The main aim for the boys this year is just to improve from where we left off and where we stood from last season.”

The team was formed by current coach Rokolua Manuapa with the aim of giving players who came from schools like Ratu Kadavulevu School a club to play for.

Over the years, it has opened its doors to any player that is looking to make his breakthrough.

