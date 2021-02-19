Dominion Brothers and Bukuya bows out of Super Series

Dominion Brothers and Bukuya 7s have been dropped from the third leg of the Super 7 Series as it heads to the north next month.

This as they scored the lowest points on the standings at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

As announced by Fiji Rugby Union earlier in the week, two wild card teams from the north will be included in the third leg.

These two teams will fill in the positions left vacant by Dominion Brothers and Bukuya.

Looking at the Pools for the third leg, defending champions Police Blue is in Pool A with Ratu Filise, Wardens and the 15th wild card entry.

In Pool B is Police White, Uluinakau, Eastern Saints and Stallions.

Pool C sees leg 2 semi-finalist Raiwasa Taveuni, Army, Tabadamu and the 16th wild card entry.

In Pool D is Jerry Tuwais Life After Rugby Barbarians, Wadigi Salvo, Nawaka and Fire.

The third leg of the Super 7s Series will be held at Ganilau Park in Savusavu next month.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]