Discipline is key: Baber

National 7s Coach Gareth Baber has stressed that discipline is key on the ground as he scouts for talents at the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.

Baber says discipline is a big part of what is needed in 7s rugby in Fiji.

Speaking to FBC Sports in Taveuni, Baber says while he is impressed with the performance of players on the field, discipline will always be a key issue.

“I’ll say this is the weapon that will win us the gold medal. You know, it’s the quality that you can get – getting those reps to earn their positions. Getting the news guys wanting those positions to work hard to get it and then some surprise players from villages that might not even be on anybody’s register at the moment.”

Discipline has always been a key issue with grassroots rugby.

Last year, over 50 yellow cards were issued during the Wairiki 7s tournament.

Meanwhile, the Cup quarterfinals will kick off at 8am.

Stay with us for updates.