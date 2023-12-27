Crazy to play in Fiji: Belgium 7s captain

Gaspard Lalli is 2023 Ambassador and World 7s Series top try scorer record holder, Dan Norton’s pick. [Source: Coral Coast Sevens/Facebook]

Belgium’s rugby 7s captain Gaspard Lalli is one of the players picked for the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s Ambassador All Stars team.

When asked by organizers about coming over to play in Fiji, he says it’s crazy.

He says he felt very proud and happy especially when he received the invitation.

Lalli won the World Rugby Challenger Series with Belgium and winning the French Pro Series with Monaco last year.

The Belgium skipper is looking forward to discover Fiji’s culture and meet people.

The Coral Coast 7s starts on January 18th and ends on the 20th at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.