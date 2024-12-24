Coral Coast 7s teams confirmed

The teams for the men’s division of the 2025 Fiji’s Coral Coast Sevens have been confirmed, promising a weekend of thrilling rugby action at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from January 16 to 18.

Eight international teams will headline the competition, including the All Black 7s, NZ Development 7s, Mike Friday Select 7s, Seattle Barbarians, Australian Select 7s, Manu Samoa 7s, Fiji 7s, and Bula Bay 7s.

They will be joined by eight top local teams, featuring Tuva Rugby, Drua 7s, Devo Babas, Ratu Filise, Colo West Highlanders, Takitua Brothers 7s, Blk Lavidi Brothers, and Brothers.

This 14th edition of the tournament will once again turn Sigatoka, Fiji’s Rugby Town, into a hub of excitement as international and local teams face off in what promises to be an electrifying competition.