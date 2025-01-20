Coral Coast 7s a valuable buildup for Perth

Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s playmaker Terio Tamani has hailed the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s as a vital preparation for the upcoming HSBC Perth 7s.

The tournament in Sigatoka saw the national side face off against some of the best local and international teams, providing a high level of competition and an opportunity to identify areas for improvement.

“It was definitely a good buildup for next week.There’s a lot that we need to improve on, and we’ll work on that to come back stronger in Perth.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Coral Coast 7s not only tested the team’s readiness but also gave them a chance to adapt to various styles of play, sharpening their skills and mental toughness for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Head Coach Osea Kolinisau shared the importance of using these tournaments to build cohesion within the squad, ensuring they’re ready to face tough pool matches against New Zealand, Kenya, and Uruguay in Perth.

The Perth 7s is the third leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and will be held from the 24th to 26th of January.