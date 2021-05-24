Canada women's team named for Vancouver 7s

Canada will feature a new women’s squad for its return to the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Vancouver next week.

Kelly Russell will fill the role of Head Coach of the Women’s 7s team for the Vancouver and Edmonton events.

Russell is currently the Head Coach of the Women’s 7s Academy Program, Assistant Coach of the Senior Women’s Team, and Assistant Coach for the National U20’s.

The team selection features some players with World Series playing experience, along with next-generation athletes making their first starts at this level.

Other experienced players will be taking a deserved rest prior to the start of the 2022 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The team will head straight to Edmonton for the debut of a second HSBC Canada Sevens event at Commonwealth Stadium September 25-26.

Canada’s Women’s 7s:

1. Olivia Apps

2. Fancy Bermudez

3. Emma Chown

4. Alysha Corrigan

5. Chloe Daniels

6. Olivia De Couvreur

7. Renee Gonzalez

8. Asia Hogan-Rochester

9. Breanne Nicholas

10. Arielle Normandin

11. Ella O-Regan

12. Temitope Ogunjimi

13. Sabrina Poulin