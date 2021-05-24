Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Labasa curfew moves back to 11pm|117 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|143 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Hakwa Gang scales up assistance|EqualMed continues to assist the Health Ministry|Vaccination verification tool in development|COVID-19 change lives in Waivou, Rewa|Around 60 percent decline in tourism earnings|Baby, now youngest COVID fatality|Namara Tiri lockdown lifted|Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children|Five more COVID related deaths recorded|North records new COVID-19 repatriate case |Encouraging signs for Central and Western Divisions|NZ announces next phase of support for Fiji|Fiji Medical Assistance Team commended|Businesses request for increased bus services|Vaccination progresses well in Lau|20 farmers to benefit from hydroponics kits|Sugarcane industry coping well in COVID environment|NGO offers services to pregnant women|Dravuwalu village achieves 100% first dose|Baby among COVID deaths|Fijians booked for social gathering|Villagers welcome COVID response teams|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Canada women's team named for Vancouver 7s

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 11, 2021 4:52 pm

Canada will feature a new women’s squad for its return to the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Vancouver next week.

Kelly Russell will fill the role of Head Coach of the Women’s 7s team for the Vancouver and Edmonton events.

Russell is currently the Head Coach of the Women’s 7s Academy Program, Assistant Coach of the Senior Women’s Team, and Assistant Coach for the National U20’s.

Article continues after advertisement

The team selection features some players with World Series playing experience, along with next-generation athletes making their first starts at this level.

Other experienced players will be taking a deserved rest prior to the start of the 2022 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The team will head straight to Edmonton for the debut of a second HSBC Canada Sevens event at Commonwealth Stadium September 25-26.

Canada’s Women’s 7s:
1. Olivia Apps
2. Fancy Bermudez
3. Emma Chown
4. Alysha Corrigan
5. Chloe Daniels
6. Olivia De Couvreur
7. Renee Gonzalez
8. Asia Hogan-Rochester
9. Breanne Nicholas
10. Arielle Normandin
11. Ella O-Regan
12. Temitope Ogunjimi
13. Sabrina Poulin

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.