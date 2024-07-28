Boys are mentally prepared for the final: Cakau

[Source: World Rugby Sevens / Facebook]

The Fiji 7s team is mentally prepared to face France in the Olympic Games final today.

This is according to assistant coach and former Fiji 7s captain Setefano Cakau.

The past three months have been all about mental toughness for the side and this will come in handy in the final against 70,000 French fans.

Article continues after advertisement

Cakau says they experienced it a bit on Friday what it was like to play the hosts at Stade de France but they’re ready.

He also says the boys deserve to be in the final as they’ve worked hard for it.

“I thank the boys, this is a tough tournament but it’s the players who are doing the job out there, I know it’s tough but they stayed together.”

Fiji faces France at 5:45am in the final while South Africa and Australia will play in the bronze medal playoff.