Bolaca inspires Fiji over Uluinakau

In a week of talks about Napolioni Bolaca’s injury and needed surgery, the Yasawa man came in to inspire Fiji to a 26-12 win over Uluinakau in their opening 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s match.

The two teams were locked 12-all in the first half with Uluinakau exposing the national side’s weakness at the breakdown and restart.

However, there was a momentum shift in the second spell when Bolaca came on.

He set up two tries, the first to Vuiviawa Naduvalo and the second a brilliant no-look pass to Filipo Bukayaro.

Some other faces in action for the national team was Joseva Talacolo, Inia Tawalo, and Jope Nasayara who scored Fiji’s last try.

Matches continue at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.