Blitzboks burn Kenya in Vancouver 7s final

South Africa has won its second ever cup in Vancouver.

The team thrashed Kenya 38-5 in the final at BC Place in Canada.

This is the biggest score-line in a final in the history of the Vancouver 7s tournament.

Dewald Human took advantage of a handling error by Kenya five meters out their own try-line.

Human spread the ball wide to star back Angelo Davids who dived over for his ninth try of the tournament.

Three minutes later, Davids added another to his scoring tally from an intercept, diving over the far right corner again.

Tries from Sakoyisa Makata, Christies Grobbelaar and Ronald Brown saw the Boks lead 24-nil at halftime.

A brilliant performance saw @blitzboks talent, Ronald Brown named as Player of the Final! @DHLRugby pic.twitter.com/RenZiuBzbx — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) September 20, 2021

Kenya showed effort in the second-half and were rewarded with a try to Daniel Taabu who had to wrestle his way over the try-line.

A last minute try by Darren Adonis added icing on the cake for South Africa who came out victorious.