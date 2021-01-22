Home

Bigger goal for Tabadamu at Uprising 7s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 2, 2021 6:18 am
Tabadamu is one of the favorites for the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament this weekend.[pic:Tabadamu Rugby 7s]

The postponement of the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament is a blessing in disguise for some participating teams.

One in particular is the Tabadamu 7s side which is using the remaining few days to make their final preparations

Manager Ulaiyasi Bolalailai says while they aim to win the tournament, they have a bigger goal in mind.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are blessed to be part of the tournament. The whole of Fiji and the whole world will be watching and hopefully some of our players will impress national selectors.”

Bolalailai adds making the quarterfinals will be tough as they are drawn with tough teams including Uluinakau, Fire and Gau Kacau Knights.

The Mobil Uprising 7s tournament will start on Friday at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor.

 

 

 

