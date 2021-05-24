Baber won’t continue if he has doubt in his head

National 7s Head Coach, Gareth Baber will have to consult his family first before making a decision whether he will continue.

Baber’s contract was supposed to end last year but since the Olympic Games was postponed, the Fiji Rugby Union extended it for another year which will expire in December this year.

The Welshman says he has to be certain with his decision.

“It is a big responsibility to take on the expectation of the nation and to carry on the position this is. If there is any doubt in my head I won’t take it. I want to be certain that if and when the commitment happens and if FRU want me to continue there is an agreement there that I do it properly.”

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor says they’ll wait for Baber to return.

“He has asked to return to Europe to see his family since they haven’t seen each other in the last seven months, when he returns they we will discuss what his intentions are and move on from there.”

Meanwhile, the local players will return tomorrow while Vilimoni Botitu, Aminiasi Tuimaba and Semi Radradra return to Europe.