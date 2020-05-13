Baber contacts French clubs regarding Tuimaba and Botitu

Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber has confirmed that French clubs Castres and Pau who have secured the services of Aminiasi Tuimaba and Vilimoni Botitu will release them when needed for national duties.

The national coach says he has spoken to the two French clubs.

Tuimaba and Botitu are two players who have been part of Baber’s core group in the last two seasons.

Botitu who is the current DHL Impact Player of the year and Tuimaba may not finish the current World Series season with the national side but Baber says there’s some agreement regarding their release from their clubs when needed for Fiji.

‘It’s important for them and their future and you know the life they’ve always planned of having we seem to be supporting that with the needs of Fiji Rugby being met as well I’ve spoken to their clubs there is an agreement on some release of competition for those depending on what the season looks like in terms of competition’.

Baber believes Tuimaba and Botitu will turn up again for Fiji 7s in the future.

‘I’m pretty confident that there will be a situation where we’ll be able to play them they’ve done exceptionally well we’ve prepared them over the last couple of years and what they’ve provided for Fiji’.

Baber says Fiji rugby supports the two players regarding their career moves.