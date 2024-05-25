ACS advances to 7s semi-final

Action from the ACS and Navatu Secondary School under-18 clash

Adi Cakobau School’s Under-18 team defeated Navatu Secondary School 19-7 in the quarter-finals of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools 7s competition at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

But the girls from Navatu in Savusavu who are participating for the first time in the competition says they are grateful for the opportunity to gain exposure despite the loss.

Team Captain Daniela Namelo says that being present and playing for the first time at the stadium is something her team will cherish when they return home.

She added that today’s game has set a platform for what they can achieve when they return for the next competition.



Navatu Secondary School under-18 7s team

In another match, Niusawa Methodist School beat Shri Guru Nanak College 15-5.

The matches are currently ongoing at the HFC Bank Stadium and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.