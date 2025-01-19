15’s winger Milinia joins Fijiana 7s for Perth

Adita Milinia

Vodafone Fijiana XV winger Adita Milinia will make her HSBC 7s Series debut as part of the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s squad for the Perth 7s.

Milinia’s inclusion shows the depth of rugby talent in Fiji, as she transitions from the 15s format to the fast-paced world of 7s rugby.

Head Coach Timoci Volavola announced the team, blending seasoned players with exciting new talent.

The squad also welcomes back some familiar faces, with Olympian Sesenieli Donu returning after a long injury break.

Experienced players Verenaisi Bari and Mereula Torooti are also back, bringing leadership and stability to the team.

The Fijiana 7s team will face a tough test in Perth, going up against the USA, Canada, and Great Britain in the pool stages.

The Perth 7s, will be held from January 24 to 26.