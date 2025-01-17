14-year-old trump card shines for Tuva

Kelerayani Nagala [middle] with cousin Reapi Uluinasau and Vani Buleki

Tuva women’s youngest player Kelerayani Nagala played an instrumental role scoring two tries in their 24-12 win against the Seahawks at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

The 14-year-old says playing alongside her Fiji 7s rep cousin, Reapi Uluinasau, is something she can tick off her bucket list.

Nagala says the atmosphere at her first Coral Coast tournament is unforgettable, especially as she hopes to gain invaluable experience to use in secondary school-level competitions.

Article continues after advertisement



Reapi Uluinasau

The Jasper Williams High School student represented her school at the Raluve competition and believes this tournament will help raise her playing standards.

Also part of the squad is former Fiji 7s representative, Adi Vani Buleki.

They will play against Tagimoucia Ranadi in the Plate semifinal at 9am tomorrow.

You can catch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on FBC Sports.