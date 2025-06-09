Seruitanoa leads the way for women in rugby

Adi Fika Seruitanoa

In 2018, Adi Fika Seruitanoa said yes to a challenge that would transform not only her own life, but also the sporting journey of countless young girls in Nausori.

With no rugby background, the schoolteacher stepped into the unknown, and never looked back.

Seven years later, Seruitanoa stands among an elite group, as one of only four women in Fiji to hold a World Rugby Level 3 coaching qualification.

“Rugby gave me more than a role. It gave me a reason.”

Her journey from a local classroom to national rugby leadership is a powerful story of courage, service, and quiet but impactful determination.

Seruitanoa’s coaching career began at Nausori Primary School, where she volunteered to guide young girls in the sport, filling a void many didn’t even know existed. Her efforts soon expanded, leading her to take charge of the Naitasiri Under-20 women’s side, helping to nurture a generation of players from rural communities.

Now, in a defining new chapter, Seruitanoa will lead the Naitasiri Women’s senior team into the 2025 season, becoming one of the few women to coach at that level in Fijian rugby.

