Nabenu joins Fiji football squad

[Source: Supplied]

New Zealand-based defender Semi Nabenu has been named among 12 overseas-based players called into the Fiji Men’s National Team camp in Auckland.

The camp is in preparation for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers semi-final clash against New Zealand.

Nabenu, who has been part of the extended squad for A-League side Auckland FC since December 2024, follows in the footsteps of his father, former Tavua, Ba, and Fiji international Waisea Nabenu.

Semi, who is also the younger brother of Simione Nabenu, has gained valuable experience playing for top New Zealand Premiership clubs, including Auckland United and Birkenhead AFC.

He joins 11 other overseas-based players: Scott Wara, Josh Laqeretabua, Brenden Mcmullen, Leroy Jennings, Nickolos Bhan, James Hoyt, Shuiab Khan, Mohammad Muzzakir, Peter Ravitisai, Mohammad Raheem, and James Hoyt.

The final 23-member squad will be announced before traveling to Auckland on March 1st for an extensive preparation camp.

The team will then relocate to Wellington on March 12th, where they are scheduled to play a high-profile friendly against Wellington Phoenix.

Fiji will face the All Whites on March 21st at 7 PM at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

