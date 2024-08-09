Tuva gets support for rugby

Fiji national athletics rep Frances Tuva

Fiji national athletics rep Frances Tuva says the transition from the track to the rugby field has not been an easy task.

The Year-12 student featured for the Natabua High School Under-18 side that defeated Nasinu Secondary School 41-0 in the Weet-Bix Raluve national quarterfinals.

The former Adi Cakobau School student also featured in the Fiji Finals earlier this year, where she won gold for Natabua in the senior girls 200m.

While the transition to rugby has been tough, Tuva says she’s been receiving much support from her teammates.

Tuva plays at wing for the side and will be a player to lookout for at the semi-finals next weekend.

Meanwhile, the Raluve quarterfinals is LIVE on FBC Sports.