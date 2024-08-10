RKS downs Ba Methodist in thriller

The Ratu Kadavulevu Schools Under 17’s strong start in the semi-finals against Ba Methodist High School has earned them a spot in the quarter-finals of the Vodafone Deans competition.

RKS defeated Ba Methodist 30-8 in a match that left spectators on the edge of their seats.

The Tailevu school took an early 13-0 lead at the break.

The Delainakaikai boys returned firing in the second half leaving no room for Ba to catch-up.

RKS will now look forward to leveling up before the semi-finals next weekend.