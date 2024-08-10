Ratu Navula books last four spot

Ratu Navula College has advanced to the semi-finals of the Vodafone Deans competition after defeating Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School 16-10 this afternoon.

MGM had a strong start asserting their dominance in the first half disallowing any chances for the Nadi based school to get even.

They took a 7-3 lead at the break.

Things took a quick turn in the dying minutes when Ratu Navula came out firing to extend their lead.

MGM’s efforts was not enough to turn things around for them ending their dream run in the competition.

Ratu Navula will play in the second semifinal next Saturday.