Niusawa Secondary secures spot in Raluve final

The Niusawa Secondary School Under-16 side will ba facing Sigatoka Methodist High School in the Raluve Competition final after defeating Adi Cakobau School 22-17 in the semifinal this morning.

Sigatoka Methodist High on the other hand dominated Lelean Memorial School 48-0.

Niusawa, known for their quick footwork, showcased a performance similar to their semifinal outing last weekend.

The Taveuni-based team proved too strong for the Waimanu girls, with both their attack and defense on point, effectively pressuring ACS in set-piece plays.

Niusawa led ACS 12-5 at halftime.

ACS did not let this deter them as they came firing in the second half.

Displaying some impressive footwork, the Waimanu girls dotted their second within the first six minutes in the second half.

However, Niusawa shortly and sweetly, scored two more tries to escape the gutsy ACS side.

The Raluve Competition will be held next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.