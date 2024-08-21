Nasinu focuses on spiritual preparation

Looking ahead to the Vodafone Deans Trophy finals this weekend, Nasinu Secondary School under-18 head coach Mika Yasiyasi says he has not only been preparing his side physically but mentally as well, especially with faith in divine intervention.

The side will be facing defending champions Queen Victoria School and will be featuring in the under-18 finals for the first time in 12 years.

“And on top of that, we are high on the out spiritual preparation. You can see at this point that only God favors those who prepare them well and work hard, that is our strength. We only rely on God who is always our 16th player on the field, from the pool games until today.”

Yasiyasi says they have always placed their faith in divine intervention and will be doing so as they prepare for the finals.

However, he says going up against QVS will be no easy feat as the side will be out to retain their title as defending champions.

The finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday.