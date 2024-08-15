Kuruvoli banks on Cuvu College

As the Deans semifinal draws near, Fijian Drua halfback and former QVS student Simione Kuruvoli has thrown his support behind Cuvu to join his alma mater, Queen Victoria School, in the final.

Reflecting on the teams’ performances, Kuruvoli is confident in Cuvu’s potential after their strong showing against RKS last week.

“I’m rooting for Cuvu. They gave a good match to RKS last week, and I hope Cuvu goes into the finals with QVS.”

While supporting Cuvu, Kuruvoli also shared his well wishes for the QVS team, encouraging them to give their all in the semifinal.

Kuruvoli emphasized the importance of consistency and discipline for QVS.

Queen Victoria School will face Ratu Navula College in the second semifinal of the Vodafone Deans Under 18 Grade at 5 pm this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The first semifinal will be played between Cuvu College and Nasinu Secondary School at 3.25 pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the 2024 Deans and Raluve semifinal matches on FBC Sports.