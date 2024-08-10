Gospel stuns RKS

The Gospel High School under 15 rugby team after their win against RKS in the quarter-final clash

Gospel High School created history today by becoming the first team from the school to reach the national Deans semi-final in any grade.

In a thrilling under-15 quarter-final match, Gospel pulled off a stunning comeback to upset Ratu Kadavulevu School 12-7.

RKS controlled the game in the first half, leading 7-0 at halftime, but failed to capitalize on their opportunities.

Gospel rallied back in the second half, scoring two crucial tries to secure the historic win.

Gospel’s Coach, Epineri Koroiveibau, shared that he encouraged the boys at halftime, reminding them they still had a chance to win.

“We told them that they’re in the game. We held RKS back for the first 20 minutes, and a few tactical and position changes gave us the win.”

With this victory, Gospel High School has secured their place in next week’s semi-final showdown, marking a significant achievement in the school’s history.