Four teams, one dream

Queen Victoria School is heading into the Vodafone Deans Semifinal tomorrow as the most consistent U18 team among the final four. However, the drive to secure a spot in the final will come from the other three schools.

QVS’s opponent, Ratu Navula College, last reached the semifinal of the competition in 2018.

They know that to make it to the final, they will need to put in extra effort against the champions.

Ratu Navula College team manager Mitieli Qumi believes they have been working hard and draw additional strength from their supporters.

“Our spirit, combined with the support from parents, the school administration, and everyone who has supported us from day one, fuels us. We look forward to your continued support”

Meanwhile, Cuvu College aims to prove that they are comfortable in this territory, having reached the semifinals in 2018 and 2019.

In 2018, Cuvu made it beyond the semi-finals but fell short against Ratu Kadavulevu School.

Nasinu Secondary School’s U18 team, on the other hand, last reached a semifinal in 2016 and is the last southern team standing in this year’s U18 grades.

QVS and Ratu Navula will face off in the second semifinal at 5 pm this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The first semifinal will be played between Cuvu College and Nasinu Secondary School at 3.25 pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the 2024 Deans and Raluve semifinal matches on FBC Sports.