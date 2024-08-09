Dawasamu to work on weaknesses

Action from the Dawasamu Secondary School and Shri Gurunanak Khalsa College

Raluve Trophy Under 18 defending champions, Dawasamu Secondary School have a week to work on their game before facing Natabua High School in the semi-final.

After a tough win against Shri Gurunanak Khalsa College, the team has identified issues they have to fix in a span of a week.

Coach Peniasi Kuruibure says they will need to execute well and avoid giving away points the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

“We learned a lot from today’s game especially our defense in the last quarter of the game and we’ll try to improve on it for our next game.”

He adds that they will assess their injuries and work on key issues such as their attack and defense.

Dawasamu Secondary School will face Natabua High School in the first semifinal of the 2024 Weet-Bix Raluve Trophy next weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile the Vodafone Deans quarter-finals will also be played tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the games on FBC Sports.

on