Cuvu have the edge but RKS thrives anywhere, says Colati

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union executive Biu Colati believes Cuvu College will head into this weekend’s Deans U18 quarterfinal with the advantage, but warns that Ratu Kadavulevu School can never be counted out.

The two schools meet in a much-anticipated rematch after Cuvu’s shock win over RKS in last year’s quarterfinal at the HFC Bank Stadium.

This time, the stage shifts to Churchill Park in Lautoka, where Cuvu will enjoy home ground advantage, being a school from the west.

“That was a great upset last year. This time around, it’s Cuvu who will have the upper hand with RKS travelling to the West.”

Still, Colati says RKS is a side that adapts to any environment and will be fired up for redemption.

“We’ve always said, RKS survives anywhere. You take them down to the West, they’ll become Westerners if you bring them back here.”

He expects nothing short of a high-octane contest between two schools with contrasting but exciting styles of play.

The Vodafone Deans quarterfinals will be held this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Prince Charles Park in Nadi, with both ground one games live on FBC Sports and FBC 2.









