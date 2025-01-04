School aims for community development through sports

Namaka Public School has taken a bold step in blending sports with education and development through its inaugural Namaka 7s and Volleyball Tournament.

The event is part of the school’s strategic plan to strengthen ties with the community while raising funds for key infrastructure projects.

Backed by the school management, alumni, and local families, Head of School Arvin Kumar says the initiative aims to transform the school into a hub for both academics and sports excellence.

“This partnership aims to bring the community closer to the school, which is key to our vision for the future.”

The school’s 10-year master plan includes developing an international-standard playfield, which has already seen $6,000 invested in upgrades.

Kumar emphasizes the school’s ambition to attract international teams for training and tournaments, noting that the facilities will also benefit the local community.

In addition to sports infrastructure, the school will begin building nine new classrooms next year. Kumar is urging the community to support the initiative.