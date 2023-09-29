Weather the storm says Radradra

Semi Radradra.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians is giving Georgia the respect it deserves and is not leaving anything to chance after naming their strongest side for the pool C encounter.

Earlier this week, Josua Tuisova said this match and next week’s against Portugal are like a final for them.

One of Fiji’s senior players, Semi Radradra, who scored two tries against Georgia at the 2019 World Cup says they’ll have to be at their best.

“I think we all know that Georgia is a tough team, we’ve been playing them every year, we know what they can bring physically especially on the front foot, so our aim is just to weather the storm, try to match their physicality as well, we know it’s going to be hard but we have to stick to our structure.”

Radradra has recorded the second-most carries and defenders beaten for Fiji at the tournament while Levani Botia has a perfect tackle record, completing all 13 attempts.

Coach Simon Raiwalui has made only one change to his starting 15 to play Georgia with Selesitino Ravutaumada replacing the injured Jiuta Wainiqolo on the right wing.

Prop Samu Tawake is expected to make his World Cup debut after taking Mesake Doge’s place on the bench.

Ravutaumada who started against Wales but missed the Australia match says they need to start well.

“I’m very excited, as Semi was saying Georgia will be a very tough team to beat so we’ll try to hit them first before they hit us.”

Out of the six times they’ve played, Fiji has come out victorious on four occasions, one loss and a draw.

The Flying Fijians will have its captain’s run tomorrow at Stade De Bordeaux before playing Georgia at 3:45am on Sunday.