Tupou set to miss Test against Fiji

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

The Wallabies have confirmed Taniela Tupou has suffered a minor hamstring injury, set to miss the Test against Fiji.

Tupou suffered the injury during the week, with scans confirming he had avoided major damage as he pushes to be right for this week.

Fortunately for the Wallabies, prop duo James Slipper and Pone Fa’amausili are likely to be available for Monday’s Test in Saint Etienne.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are going to test him tomorrow and for the game on Monday, I hope already for the game against Fiji,” said maul coach Pierre-Henry Broncan.

“Slipper and Pone are back today and will train with the team. No worries (with them being available).”

Tupou will join Tate McDermott (concussion) on the sidelines, with Issak Fines-Leleiwasa set for his World Cup debut.

Slipper provides a major experience boost for the Wallabies, set for his fourth World Cup.

With 25 players playing in their first World Cups, the veteran Brumby has gone out of his way to help settle the nerves.

“He’s been unreal for us,” backrower Rob Leota said on Slipper.

“For a majority of our team, it’s our first World Cup, so before that first game, ‘Slippy’ helped us first World Cup guys and gave us insight into what it was like the first time for him, just helping us with our nerves and that’s it normal to have nerves.

“To hear that from someone like ‘Slip’, it just helps ease our nerves a lot more, knowing that one of our leaders is just like us, he’s human. So it makes us feel more comfortable going into that first game in Georgia.

“He’s been getting around most of us throughout last week…hearing that from one of our leaders, knowing that he’s human as well, it’s normal for us to feel (nervous) as well.”