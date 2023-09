Tonga make further change to squad for Rugby World Cup 2023

Tonga Head coach Toutai Kefu [Source: Rugby World Cup]

Head coach Toutai Kefu has called up a further medical replacement to his Tonga squad for Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, with Penitoa Finau joining Siate Tokolahi and Patrick Pellegrini in the 33-man group.

Head coach Toutai Kefu has called up an additional medical replacement to his Tonga squad for Rugby World Cup 2023, after already being forced into two changes to his original 33-man party.

After call-ups for Siate Tokolahi, who replaced prop Feao Fotuaika, and Patrick Pellegrini – who stepped in for fly-half Otumaka Mausia – Kefu has now summoned flanker Penitoa Finau to replace the injured Solomone Funaki.

Article continues after advertisement

(changes to original announcement appear in bold)

Forwards

Prop

Sosefo ‘Apikotoa

Siegfried Fisi’ihoi

Siate Tokolahi

Tau Koloamatangi

Paula Latu

Ben Tameifuna

Hooker

Siua Maile

Samiuela Moli

Paula Ngauamo

Second row

Adam Coleman

Halaleva Fifita

Samiuela Lousi

Sitiveni Mafi

Semisi Paea

Flanker / Number 8

Vaea Fifita

Penitoa Finau

Tanginoa Halaifonua

Sione Havili Talitui

Sione Vailanu

Backs

Scrum-half

Manu Paea

Augustine Pulu

Sonatane Takulua

Fly-half

William Havili

Patrick Pellegrini

Centre

Pita Ahki

Malakai Fekitoa

George Moala

Wing / full back

Fine Inisi

Solomone Kata

Salesi Piutau

Kyren Taumoefolau

Afusipa Taumoepeau

Anzelo Tuitavuki

Players replaced from original squad of 33: Feao Fotuaika, Otumaka Mausia, Solomone Funaki.