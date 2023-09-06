Rugby town fans make plans for Fiji’s game

Sigatoka Town is buzzing with excitement as rugby fans as in fervent anticipation of the Flying Fijians’ first Rugby World Cup encounter against Wales.

Rugby enthusiasts have been counting down the days, hours, and minutes until Fiji’s 2023 World Cup campaign kicks off, and the anticipation is high.

For Kelemedi Motusa he has meticulously laid out a plan with his family so that they can all watch the game together.

Motusa says they’ll be glued to their screen when the game kicks off.

“I told my children to come home so we can watch the game together. So the plan is to have lunch together on Sunday, spend the night, and get up early on Monday morning to cheer on Fiji.”

The same sentiments were echoed by Aminio Tuilevu who says the atmosphere in Sigatoka is nothing short of electric as everywhere you turn, there’s one topic on everyone’s lips – Fiji’s showdown against Wales.

Tuilevu says he cannot wait to watch the opening match.

“And I’m really excited to watch them on Monday, before I go to work I’ll have to watch the game because it can give you energy to go to work.”

Rugby fans in Sigatoka and beyond are about to embark on a journey filled with excitement, hope, and unshakable pride in their team.