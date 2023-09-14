No injury concerns for Flying Fijians

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief as there are no significant injury concerns in the Fiji Water Flying Fijians camp as they prepare for their second World Cup pool match against Australia.

Following their 32-26 loss to Wales on Monday, the team is back at their training ground in Lormont, Bordeaux.

Coach Simon Raiwalui is pleased to see that the camp’s mood has improved after the setback against the Dragons, with players in good spirits.

‘’If they weren’t disappointed we would be wondering why but today it was a real ‘ok we’re on to the next job’, train well, very good spirit, the boys were laughing again and you know when the boys are happy they are going to play well.’’

It’s a must win game against Australia to keep our chances alive.

Fiji’s game plan will be centred around the young Wallabies outfit.

Fiji faces Australia at 3:45am on Monday in Saint Etienne.